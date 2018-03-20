First Look at George R. R. Martin’s New Horror Series ‘Nightflyers’

Syfy dropped the first trailer for its new sci-fi series “Nightflyers,” based off George R.R. Martin’s novella of the same name.

The story from the “Game of Thrones” mastermind follows a group of eight scientists on a spaceship called The Nightflyer. The crew is on an expedition hoping to discover whether they can make contact with alien life, but the plan goes awry when terrifying and violent events start to occur.

“This is a warning, not a distress call,” an ominous voiceover cautions in the beginning of the clip. “Do not board this ship. Do not bring The Nightflyer back to Earth.”

A series of quick edits suggest the show will be filled with blood and frightening elements. Martin also makes an appearance in the preview. He describes the series as, “a haunted house story on a starship.” He adds, “It’s ‘Psycho’ in space. I can’t wait to actually see it come alive on the screen.”

More behind-the-scenes shots and soundbites from cast and crew reveal that the set of “Nightflyers” is “acres of spaceship.” The series is produced by Universal Cable Productions and was adapted by Jeff Buhler who also serves as executive producer. The stars of the show are Eoin Macken, Sam Strike, Maya Eshet, and Angus Sampson. Martin’s novella was originally written in 1980.

Watch the trailer below.

