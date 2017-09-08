First Look At Chris Pine In Netflix’s ‘Outlaw King’

Netflix has released a first look photo of Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce in the upcoming period drama Outlaw King, as principal photography gets underway in the UK.

With Tony Curran (Sons of Anarchy) and Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones) now among the cast, the film reunites director David Mackenzie with Pine following the Academy Award nominated Hell or High Water.

Also starring are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, and Billy Howle. The feature film is produced by David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie via their production company Sigma Films, and Richard Brown and Steve Golin of Anonymous Content.

The screenplay was written by Mackenzie, Bash Doran, James MacInnes, Mark Bomback and Scottish playwright David Harrower.

The action takes place over the extraordinary historic year when Robert the Bruce fights to regain control after being crowned King of Scots, only to be defeated in a surprise attack and made an outlaw by the English King and his occupying forces.

Supported by Creative Scotland, shooting will take place in historical locations in Scotland including the last known resting place of the legendary Scottish king’s remains.

The film is slated for release in 2018.

