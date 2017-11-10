    First Justice League reactions land on Twitter: "perfectly fine," "entertaining enough"

    Ben Bussey
    The first reactions to ‘Justice League’ have landed on social media, and they’re resoundingly… not bad.

    Official full length reviews of the Warner Bros/DC superhero team-up movie remain embargoed for the time being, but critics have been given the go-ahead to make their general feelings known on Twitter – and in slightly more detail than would have been allowed mere days ago, since the tweet character limit was extended across the board from 140 to 280.

    Thus far, the general consensus seems reasonably positive, though not exactly gushing for the most part:

    Some, however, paint an even more positive picture:

    Happily, there doesn’t seem to be a single outright negative reaction yet – and that’s a small victory after ‘Batman V Superman’ and ‘Suicide Squad,’ even if it doesn’t quite measure up to the near-ecstatic reactions ‘Wonder Woman’ received earlier this year.

    ‘Justice League’ opens in cinemas on 17 November.

