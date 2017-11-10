First Justice League reactions land on Twitter: "perfectly fine," "entertaining enough"

The first reactions to ‘Justice League’ have landed on social media, and they’re resoundingly… not bad.

Official full length reviews of the Warner Bros/DC superhero team-up movie remain embargoed for the time being, but critics have been given the go-ahead to make their general feelings known on Twitter – and in slightly more detail than would have been allowed mere days ago, since the tweet character limit was extended across the board from 140 to 280.

Thus far, the general consensus seems reasonably positive, though not exactly gushing for the most part:

I saw #JusticeLeague! Here’s what I thought. There are ton of things I’d change but it comes down to this: I had a blast! I got to see the team together and I had fun watching it. Ezra Miller steals the movie and #WonderWoman was perfect! pic.twitter.com/rgCI9fUuTs — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is a fun, bumpy ride that succeeds in character, but fails in narrative. It’s a mixed bag of execution that’s saved by the actors, who rise above the shortcomings to deliver an engaging, funny and hopeful, yet flawed, entry to the DCEU. @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017

The flaws rest mainly on the rapid-fire pace, lack of suspense and a villain that fails on every level to be scary, formidable or memorable. Thankfully, the League does not fall in that category. #JusticeLeague @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is a fun blockbuster that is entertaining enough to overcome its flaws. The team works well together to deliver more than a few spectacular superhero moments worth seeing on the big screen. Maybe not quite what some hoped, but definitely not what many feared. — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is perfectly fine. Nobody’s going to walk out on cloud nine over what they just saw but there’s a pretty good time to be had. Unlucky moviegoers may suffer broken necks due to whiplash from BATMAN V SUPERMAN course correction. — Matt Thompson (@tdsmatt) November 10, 2017

Here are some of my thoughts on #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/HZfiWC7Abt — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) November 10, 2017

Some, however, paint an even more positive picture:

#JusticeLeague is good! (And I can finally talk about it!) Wonder Woman is wonderful, Aquaman is surprisingly cool, Flash is hilarious, Batman is drunk, the story is coherent, and it’s all surprisingly funny. It’s not perfect, but really enjoyable! Full review to come! pic.twitter.com/YzgSL4FBOP — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) November 10, 2017

People that have complained about DC movies being too dark are about to see the light #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/eB1JoNJTvi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 10, 2017

The good: #JusticeLeague is my favorite DCEU movie. It will make you love its heroes and want to see them team-up again. pic.twitter.com/mU2khvwUPD — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague exceeded my expectations! JL was a BLAST! Don’t go in thinking a Nolan lecture, it’s an action popcorn movie (which felt like it should’ve been released during the Summer) and it was dope❗️The dork in me was ecstatic! Killed it! pic.twitter.com/WFUC1ADBGq — Ken Pejoro (@Powerless_ness) November 10, 2017

Happily, there doesn’t seem to be a single outright negative reaction yet – and that’s a small victory after ‘Batman V Superman’ and ‘Suicide Squad,’ even if it doesn’t quite measure up to the near-ecstatic reactions ‘Wonder Woman’ received earlier this year.

‘Justice League’ opens in cinemas on 17 November.

