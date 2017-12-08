First 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' trailer promises dino-action on an epic scale

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has arrived and, as promised by the recent behind-the-scenes video, it features “more dinosaurs than you’ve ever seen” in a Jurassic film before.

The trailer opens with a juke box needle drop on Irma Thomas’ ‘Anyone Who Knows What Love Is‘ (recently made famous again in Black Mirror). Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) are having an awkward reunion, confirming their rekindled romance didn’t last long beyond the first film.

Claire is trying to persuade Owen to return to Isla Nublar to save the dinosaurs left behind in Jurassic World before a volcano erupts. The blast will kill all the creatures – including Blue – raised by Grady from birth, a point Claire is happy to needle her former flame on.

View photos Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady is seen petting a young Blue via a brief flashback. (Universal Pictures) More

It feels like a loose nod to the scene in Jurassic Park III where William H Macy’s character corners Sam Neill’s Alan Grant in a diner to enlist him in his own dino adventure.

This isn’t the only reference to the earlier films, in fact, from what we’ve seen in the trailer and the behind-the-scenes video, Fallen Kingdom almost feels like it could be a greatest hits recap of the first trilogy.

Obviously the presence of Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm saying “life finds a way” helps fire up the nostalgia receptors, but it looks like JA Bayona’s sequel could be loosely inspired by Steven Spielberg’s first sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

View photos Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reteam for the sequel to the 2015 smash hit (Universal Pictures) More

It features possibly competing teams attempting to extract dinosaurs from an island (The Lost World takes place on Site B, Isla Sorna), and it takes place amongst the ruins of an abandoned park. Does this mean we’ll see dinosaurs on the mainland again?

Elsewhere in the trailer keep an eye out for a T-Rex (Rexy from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World) saving the humans at the last moment like the first and third films, and a mini cameo from a acid-spitting dilophosaurus who appears in toy form.

The trailer ends with the volcano erupting in epic style, and we hope the filmmakers haven’t just spoiled the ending for us. Things we still need to learn about Fallen Kingdom include who the kids are, how Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda fit into the story, and who James Cromwell is playing. A relative of John Hammond is our guess.

Regardless of how much the film references its predecessors, it’s safe to say we’re so pumped for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which arrives in cinemas in 2018.

