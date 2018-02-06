First Han Solo trailer divides Star Wars fans

Star Wars fans have been given their first look at the young Han Solo movie, but it’s already proving to be a divisive movie among franchise aficionados.

The first footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story, the new spin-off coming to cinemas this May, was revealed through two short teasers released yesterday by Disney. Many felt that leading man Alden Ehrenreich wasn’t the right man for the job, and not long after the trailers launched the hashtag #NotMyHan began to surface on Twitter. Some disgruntled fans even called for a boycott of the film.





He doesn't look like Han, he doesn't sound like Han, he doesn't even act like Han. #NotMyHan #SoloAStarWarsStory #StarWars — Darth Facetious (@behold_this) February 5, 2018





I’m having a hard time being convinced that Alden Ehrenreich can portray Han Solo. He barely resembles Harrison Ford, and his voice is higher. Anthony Ingruber would’ve been a better fit. Hope he redeems himself when the movie is actually out. Meanwhile… Childish Landino! — ᴘɪᴍ (@pimisme) February 6, 2018





Up to now the film has been shrouded in secrecy which led many fans to speculate whether the film was in trouble following the departure of the original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.





The filmmakers responsible for 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie were replaced halfway through production by Ron Howard, who completed work on the film. Rumours about extensive reshoots began circulating along with rumblings about the suitability of Alden Ehrenreich, the actor handed the unenviable task of playing Han Solo.

Harrison Ford, whose indelible performance as Han Solo across four Star Wars movies gave us one of the greatest characters ever committed to film, already cast doubt on the viability of the film in 2015.

“I don’t know what to think about [a young Han Solo movie],” Ford said at the UK press conference for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. “I’m glad that somebody else is going to have the burden of being young and take care of that part. It’s well beyond my understanding or control, and I – of course – don’t want anything to do with it, in the nicest possible way.”

He later added his approval though to the casting of Hail, Caesar star Ehrenreich in his iconic role saying in 2017: “I’ve met the fella who’s gonna play the younger Han Solo. Wonderful guy, very sweet, and a very good actor. So I’m delighted in the choice.”

Some fans, however, loved the first look footage from Solo, with many remaining pragmatic about the film’s lead.

I honestly feel awful for Alden Ehrenreich. He’s stepping into the shoes of one of the most iconic character of one of the largest franchises ever that has some of the most vicious and opinionated fans you’ll ever meet. I wish him luck and hope people don’t tear him apart too badly. – xvalicx on Reddit

the trailers for the Solo movie were cool The Millennium Falcon looks clean and New it would be like smelling the leather and the interior of a new car awesome pic.twitter.com/qDvcRkYaxW — Den Obi-Wan KaBolle (@bollenator2) February 6, 2018





Well, I enjoyed Alden Ehrenreich as Hobie Doyle in "Hail, Caesar!", so I'm all in for him in the Solo movie. — Handsome Qsev. (@chanthonyquinn) February 6, 2018





I love Star Wars. All of it. Good and Bad. I’ll be there day 1. – juffc on Reddit

Only time will tell whether Solo: A Star Wars Story does a Rogue One and goes from troubled to adored, or does a The Last Jedi and goes from hugely anticipated to being the most divisive Star Wars movie yet.

We’ve not long to wait though as Solo: A Star Wars Story hits UK cinemas on 25 May.

