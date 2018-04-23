First 'Crazy Rich Asians' trailer brings the bling — and fans are thrilled

Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel Crazy Rich Asians was an instant bestseller (and spawned two sequels), so anticipation has been high for the upcoming big-screen adaptation helmed by director Jon M. Chu (Step Up 2: The Streets, Now You See Me 2), which will feature an all-Asian cast. And now that the first full-length trailer for the film has dropped (courtesy of Ellen), expectations are only skyrocketing further, thanks to fan reaction that’s nothing short of enthusiastic.

In Crazy Rich Asians, American-born economics professor Rachel Chu (Fresh Off the Boat’s Constance Wu) thinks she’s met Mr. Right in the person of Nick Young (Henry Golding). However, upon traveling to Singapore with him to attend his best friend’s wedding, she discovers that he’s not just a great guy — he’s also insanely wealthy. Problems soon arise courtesy of Nick’s mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh), who’s not ready to simply let a newcomer enter the picture and enjoy the fruits of the family fortune. Pitted against her potential future mother-in-law, as well as an upper-crust society that views her as an unworthy partner for Nick, Rachel finds herself struggling to prove that she belongs — a premise that, so far, has social media fans counting down the days until the film’s late-summer premiere.

AAAAHHHHHH!!!!!! August is too far away. I NEED #CrazyRichAsians RIGHT NOW!!! @CRA_Movie — Jennifer | #CoulsonLives (@JenPhillips721) April 23, 2018





This better get recognized out there for award season — Courtney Clark (@Relax_Courtney) April 23, 2018





Feels good to have people who look like me on an anticipated movie — Rosita (@rosreads) April 23, 2018





Omg. This looks amazing! — Heather Van Fleet (@HLVanFleet) April 23, 2018





So going to see this when it comes out. — Timi (@TeeDeAmazon) April 23, 2018





Gonna have to check this out. 1) It looks like it’ll be good, and 2) to support my Asian fam. — WAKANDA FOREVER! (@sportjames23) April 23, 2018





I am so ready for this movie. Loved the book! — Megs (@ApplePieHubbub) April 23, 2018









Co-starring Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Sonoya Mizuno, Chris Pang, and Ken Jeong, Crazy Rich Asians arrives in theaters on Aug. 17.

