    First 'Crazy Rich Asians' trailer brings the bling — and fans are thrilled

    Nick Schager
    Writer

    Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel Crazy Rich Asians was an instant bestseller (and spawned two sequels), so anticipation has been high for the upcoming big-screen adaptation helmed by director Jon M. Chu (Step Up 2: The Streets, Now You See Me 2), which will feature an all-Asian cast. And now that the first full-length trailer for the film has dropped (courtesy of Ellen), expectations are only skyrocketing further, thanks to fan reaction that’s nothing short of enthusiastic.

    In Crazy Rich Asians, American-born economics professor Rachel Chu (Fresh Off the Boat’s Constance Wu) thinks she’s met Mr. Right in the person of Nick Young (Henry Golding). However, upon traveling to Singapore with him to attend his best friend’s wedding, she discovers that he’s not just a great guy — he’s also insanely wealthy. Problems soon arise courtesy of Nick’s mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh), who’s not ready to simply let a newcomer enter the picture and enjoy the fruits of the family fortune. Pitted against her potential future mother-in-law, as well as an upper-crust society that views her as an unworthy partner for Nick, Rachel finds herself struggling to prove that she belongs — a premise that, so far, has social media fans counting down the days until the film’s late-summer premiere.









    Co-starring Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Sonoya Mizuno, Chris Pang, and Ken Jeong, Crazy Rich Asians arrives in theaters on Aug. 17.

