The First "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Trailer Is Finally Hereeee

It's been a major week for those looking forward to the Beetlejuice sequel, which will be in theaters Sept. 6.

Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Pictures released the first two official photos from the upcoming film, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Warner Bros. Pictures

One gave us our very first look at Michael Keaton back in costume as Betelgeuse.

Parisa Taghizadeh

The other showed the return of Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder (who played stepmother-and-stepdaughter Delia and Lydia Deetz in the first film) standing at the graveside with new characters played by Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux.

Parisa Taghizadeh

Jenna plays Lydia's daughter, Astrid, while not much information about Justin's character has been announced.

Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Just a day later, Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a teaser trailer! Notably, the trailer is set to a foreboding cover of "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" by Harry Belafonte, which is, of course, a callback to the song's inclusion in an iconic scene from the first film.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The trailer clarifies those first-look photos, showing a graveside funeral with a children's choir singing "Day-O."

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

At the funeral alongside Justin Theroux's character are Winona Ryder as Lydia...

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

Jenna Ortega as Astrid...

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

and Catherine O'Hara as Delia.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

Tim Burton, who directed both Beetlejuice films, told Entertainment Weekly in an article published Wednesday that the sequel will highlight the three generations of the Deetz women. "I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again," he told the publication. "That made it emotional, gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really truly got me into it."

Mario Wurzburger / Getty Images

The trailer also shows Astrid in an attic, removing a tarp covering a model of the town of Winter River.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

Lydia runs into the attic at a seemingly later time, only to discover that the model appears to have opened a portal to the afterworld like in the original film.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

We then see Michael Keaton back as Betelgeuse after being resurrected from the afterworld. "The juice is loose," he says to Lydia at the end of the trailer.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

And she is definitely shocked.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

Oh, and here's one last shot of Betelgeuse:

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

Watch the trailer in full below: