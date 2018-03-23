Firefighter dies on the set of Bruce Willis’ latest film Motherless Brooklyn





A New York City firefighter has died battling a blaze that broke out late Thursday in Upper Manhattan on the set of Bruce Willis’ latest project, Motherless Brooklyn, Fox News is reporting.

The deceased firefighter has been named as Michael Davidson, 37, a respected 15-year veteran, who had been cited for bravery four times.

The fire reportedly began around 11 p.m. in the basement of a five-story building where the Motherless Brooklyn crew were shooting on location.

The fire was reportedly spotted by Bruce Willis’ co-star on the film, Edward Norton, who alerted a police officer. The fire team was called, and fought to contain the blaze.

Firefighter killed as blaze breaks out at Ed Norton film shoot in Harlem





“They encountered heavy fire, and they did the best they could,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said early Friday. “The fire continued to advance. Units were forced to back out of the building. Somehow while backing out of that building, firefighter Davidson was separated from the rest of the unit. The search ensued. Members tried desperately to find firefighter Davidson, and when they did he was unconscious.”

“This is a tragedy. Please give us some privacy,” Norton told reporters at the scene, according to the New York Daily News.

“This is an awful night,” mayoral press secretary Eric Phillips tweeted. “We’ve lost an NYC firefighter. Public briefing shortly at Harlem Hospital. Sick to my stomach.”

Michael Davidson leaves behind a wife and four daughters.

