Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo reportedly will not receive severance

Chris Cuomo's book will not be published. (Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Chris Cuomo isn't leaving CNN exactly as he'd hoped.

The former anchor of Cuomo Prime Time will not receive severance after being fired from the network, The Wall Street Journal reported, for his involvement in helping his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with allegations of sexual harassment, and for an allegation of sexual misconduct he faces himself. (He's denied it.)

According to the outlet, CNN President Jeff Zucker made the announcement to employees in a staff meeting Tuesday morning. At the same time, sources told The New York Post that Cuomo plans to file a lawsuit for the millions of dollars he would have received from the remainder of the four-year contract he signed in 2020.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to CNN for comment; Cuomo's team had none.

The network announced Cuomo's termination on Saturday, after previously having defended one of its most-watched stars.

Separately, a publisher has canceled plans to release Cuomo’s book, Deep Denial, in the fall of 2022.

The company behind the book, HarperCollins, did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment. However, a spokesperson for the company told The New York Times that it would no longer publish the work it had described as "a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality."

On Monday, Cuomo announced that he also would step aside from his SiriusXM radio show, Let’s Get After It.

He cited concern for his family, which includes wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo and their three children.

"While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult," he wrote on social media. "So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."