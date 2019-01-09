Fired 'Bohemian Rhapsody' director Bryan Singer's BAFTA nomination sparks backlash

Even though Bryan Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody before it was completed, he and the film received a BAFTA nomination Wednesday for Outstanding British Film. There’s since been a backlash on the internet. (Photo: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The accolades continue to roll in for Bohemian Rhapsody and, by default, controversial director Bryan Singer.

British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards nominations were announced Wednesday and even though Singer, who was fired from the film with just two weeks left, wasn’t nominated for the Best Director award, the movie — about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury — is up for Outstanding British Film with Singer’s name featured front and center. Dexter Fletcher, who stepped in as director at the end to finish the film, isn’t listed. (Film producer Graham King and screenwriter Anthony McCarten were also singled out.) The nomination comes days after the film won Best Motion Picture — Drama at the Golden Globes.

View photos The Outstanding British Film nominees include Bohemian Rhapsody with director Bryan Singer, producer Graham King and screenwriter Anthony McCarten singled out. (Image: bafta.org) More

Although it’s not a shock that Singer is listed as the director — Directors Guild of America requires in its contracts that each film have only one director or directing entity, and Fletcher said he did not want the directing credit, Variety said — there was general disappointment on social media that he was nominated at all. After all, in addition to his troubles on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, which starred Golden Globe winner Rami Malek, Singer has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Singer has slammed the “false accusations” as well as the “bogus lawsuits” brought against him by accusers, but in this era of #MeToo and Time’s Up, it’s something that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Bryan Singer gets a BAFTA nod. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/oPgZrxXaHL — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) January 9, 2019





so, uh, "congratulations" to Bryan Singer for his #BAFTA nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody? pic.twitter.com/kdrDVWKdv9 — Nathaniel Rogers (@nathanielr) January 9, 2019





A lot of the online comments are directed at BAFTA.

Congrats to BAFTA nominee Bryan Singer! Good look, @BAFTA — Sam the Snowman (@SamCoffey72) January 9, 2019





Emmm… @BAFTA stop giving credit to Bryan Singer. Just Graham King and Anthony McCarten, period. pic.twitter.com/Jy1A8e1l5r — ✨ Iratxe ✨ (@iamstonem) January 9, 2019





After all, last year, BAFTA helped establish a new set of principles and guidance to eliminate bullying and harassment in the screen industries.

#BAFTANominations “We’ve worked with our colleagues to introduce guidance and principles against bullying & harassment. Meanwhile, BRYAN SINGER’S BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is nominated for Outstanding British Film!” — James Scott (@JamesRobertScot) January 9, 2019





BAFTAs: *praises metoo movement* literally 30 seconds later BAFTAs: and here's your nod, bryan singer! — jasmin – 40 days of finals hell left (@paintingghosts) January 9, 2019





The #EEBAFTAs just nominated Bryan Singer for Bohemian Rhapsody. This is repulsive and spits in the face of his victims and #MeToo. @BAFTA, you can do better than this. Don't nominate sexual abusers. https://t.co/5qCT2cFHeU — Ezra Cubero (@EzraCubero) January 9, 2019





There were calls to “remove” the nomination.

Remove Bryan Singer's nomination. — The Screaming Moist (@BrienAyrton) January 9, 2019





There were comparisons to what’s going on with R. Kelly now following the airing of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

Everyone is canceling R. Kelly but Bryan Singer is still getting awards left and right and celebrating. A joke. — ✨ (@trmrchrst) January 9, 2019





Plus, there was just general upset over the decision.

Ready to leave the UK now that Bryan Singer was nominated for a BAFTA. — Mr Howard (@MrHoward) January 9, 2019





Malek has also been specifically called out. The actor didn’t acknowledge Singer in his acceptance speech on Sunday (neither did producers for their Best Motion Picture — Drama win) and has seemingly been avoiding the topic over the last few days as he does press following his win. But people are asking why Malek isn’t being asked why he worked with Singer in the first place, as the allegations against Singer have been around for several years, in the way Diane Keaton, Kate Winslet, Selena Gomez and others have been asked to explain why they worked with Woody Allen. (Allen was accused of molestation by his daughter, Dylan Farrow. No charges were filed and he has maintained his innocence.)