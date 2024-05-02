Fired ABC News weatherman Rob Marciano emerges in cap, jeans in first photos since ouster over alleged 'anger' issues

The forecast was chilly with a chance of stormy outbursts.

Fired ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano surfaced on Thursday for the first time since his ouster from the Disney-owned network two days ago over his alleged brutish behavior.

Marciano was dressed casually in jeans and a jacket while wearing a baseball cap and toting a backpack and coffee tumbler as he stepped out onto the driveway of his Westchester County home.

The mercurial meteorologist avoided making any comments to a Post photographer as he stepped into his black Ford Bronco SUV.

Former ABC News weatherman Rob Marciano was spotted outside his Westchester home on Thursday. Matthew McDermott

Marciano was dressed casually as he walked toward his vehicle. Matthew McDermott

Marciano emerged just days after The Post reported that his alleged chronic “anger management issues” and purported long-running feud with chief “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee led to his firing on Tuesday.

The “last straw” that led to Marciano’s dismissal was a tirade that he unleashed on one of the show’s producers and which was witnessed by several staffers, according to the Daily Beast.

Marciano was spotted in public for the first time since his firing earlier this week. Matthew McDermott

Zee, who got wind of the reported diatribe, told her superiors, who decided to terminate Marciano after 10 years at ABC News, according to the outlet.

Female staffers at “GMA” also reportedly complained that Marciano made them feel uncomfortable by “oversharing” details of his divorce from his wife of 11 years, real estate agent Eryn Marciano.

While the Marcianos were in the process of divorcing, the weatherman was said to have reported to work in a “cranky” mood — prompting other staffers to complain. The divorce was finalized in January of last year.

Marciano reportedly had “anger management issues.” MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Last year, Rob Marciano’s behavior led his bosses to bar him from “GMA” studios in Times Square after colleagues complained to management, Page Six reported

A female colleague reportedly told her boss that she felt uncomfortable, prompting management to reprimand Marciano for “improper” behavior.

Marciano, a former “Entertainment Tonight” co-host and CNN meteorologist, was hired by “GMA” in 2014 to replace Zee as its weekend weatherman.

He was moved to “World News Tonight” after his alleged banishment from the “GMA” studios, occasionally filing field reports for the morning show.

At “GMA,” he frequently clashed with Zee over a period of years, sources told The Post.

In January of last year, Marciano finalized his divorce from wife Eryn. Marion Curtis / StarPix

The feud between the two was kept under wraps for years by management, which was aware of Marciano’s “hot temper” as well as Zee’s tendency to be “nasty,” sources told The Post.

Marciano’s banishment from the studios lasted a year. In September, he announced that he would no longer work the weekend shifts for “GMA” and that he would be switching to weekdays.

“She treated him as a beta and she was the alpha,” a media executive told The Post.

An ABC News spokesperson declined to comment. The Post has reached out to Marciano and Ginger Zee.