‘Fire and Fury’ to Be Adapted Into TV Series

Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” is being eyed for an adaptation into a television series, Variety has confirmed.

Endeavor Content has purchased the film and television rights to the book, which goes inside the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency. It largely portrays Trump as unprepared for the enormity of his office, and that he is unable to focus his attention on policy details. The book also includes quotes from former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who referred to the 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer as “treasonous.” Bannon eventually resigned his position at Breitbart News over the furor caused by his statements.

No studio is currently attached to the project.

More to come…

The Hollywood Reporter first broke this news

Related stories

'All the Money in the World' Breakout Charlie Plummer to Star in 'Spontaneous' (EXCLUSIVE)

TV Review: Steven Soderbergh's 'Mosaic' on HBO

Freeform Adds Programming Exec Lynn Barrie

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!