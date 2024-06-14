Finger Lakes Opera kicks off 2024 Summer Festival with 'Juneteenth' program

Finger Lakes Opera is kicking off its 2024 Summer Festival with “Juneteenth," a commemorative program presented in collaboration with Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

The program will include performances by the Mt. Olivet Sanctuary Choir with Wings of Praise Flag Ministry and singers from the upcoming world premiere of B.E. Boykin and Jarrod Lee’s newly commissioned opera “Two Corners.”

“The Juneteenth program will incorporate singing, flag ministry, poetry and more that illuminates the joy, resilience and journey toward freedom and equality for all,” said Elizabeth Long, Finger Lakes Opera executive director.

Soloists performing

Kearstin Piper Brown - One of the most sought-after lyric sopranos in the United States.

Joshua Conyers - Grammy-nominated baritone has been singled out by The Washington Post for giving a "show-stealing" performance.

Rehanna Thelwell - Mezzo-soprano who is becoming known for her magnetic performances and expressive vocal power in a wide variety of repertoire.

Kristen Marie Gillis - Black, Mexican American soprano and FLO 2024 Young Artist

Yonathan Astatke - Ethiopian American baritone and FLO Young Artist

Jarrod Lee said that the commemorative celebration should be “taking us to a place where we need to reflect and see where we've come from. And then coming out of that place to it is our right and our privilege to speak on behalf of others, which is technically still the same themes of ‘Two Corners.’”

He added that he hopes the program will bring the community together and make them feel at home and comfortable with the idea of opera.

Details for the event

WHEN: Friday June 14th • 7pm

WHERE: Mt. Olivet Baptist Church- 141 Adams St, Rochester, NY 14608

ADMISSION: FREE to the public

For a Full Listing of All 2024 Finger Lakes Opera Summer Festival Events Please Visit: www.fingerlakesopera.org

