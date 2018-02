Tony: It is no surprise to me that the UK will suffer economically from leaving the EU. However, it is a price WELL WORTH PAYING and will be relatively short-term anyway. The EU has been a disaster for the UK. It has destroyed our fishing industry and all but destroyed our farming industry which now exists solely on subsidies. Before we joined the Common Market 40% of our trade was with the original 6 members, West Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Italy. Today 45% of our trade is with the current 27 members of the EU. In other words, it has gone DOWN. The EU is dedicated to "ever closer union". The intention is that there will eventually be a single EU government which takes precedence over all the national governments. It will set the laws, the tax rates, the benefit rates and will control immigration policy. This is a direction in which the UK DOES NOT WANT TO GO. We do not want to be subject to an unelected, elitist, corrupt, self-serving body with its own agenda dedicated to controlling the lives of millions of Europeans.