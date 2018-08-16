Finally! Actual proof that Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are expecting a baby

Diane Kruger, photographed on Tuesday in New York City, is no longer hiding her pregnancy. (Photo: The Image Direct)

Diane Kruger is gonna be the most fashionable mama on the block.

The Inglourious Basterds actress, 42, gave the world its first glimpse of her pregnancy belly while hailing a cab in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. She hadn’t yet confirmed the reports that she and her Walking Dead boyfriend, Norman Reedus, 49, are having their first child together, but between the actual bump popping out from beneath her shirt and the maternity jeans she has on, no more confirmation seems necessary.

Buzz that Kruger — who is clearly just rocking the heck out of pregnancy (how effortlessly cool does she look, even with Glad bags in her hand?) — is expecting started at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a variety of loose-fitting outfits to events. (She took home the fest’s best-actress prize for In the Fade.)

Kruger, who has been filming The Operative, referenced the gossip once on Instagram, but otherwise has been posting a lot of photos of her face.





Kruger and Reedus, who has a college-bound son with friendly ex Helena Christensen, were first linked in 2016 after making the movie Sky together — as her decade-long romance with Joshua Jackson was winding down. They finally made their red carpet debut in January.

View photos Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus attend the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in January 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images) More

The couple is getting ready for baby, though — with a new home. The two recently bought a 19th century townhouse in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood for $11.75 million.

