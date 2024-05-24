Final wrongful death lawsuit over Travis Scott’s Astroworld crowd surge disaster settled

The final wrongful death lawsuit against rapper Travis Scott and others for the crowd surge disaster at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston has been settled, a lawyer said Thursday.

The deadly surge occurred Nov. 5, 2021 during Scott’s performance. Ten people, who ranged in age from 9 to 27, died from compression asphyxia in the crowd crush. The medical examiner for Harris County later ruled the deaths accidental.

Earlier this month, an attorney for Live Nation, the festival’s promoter, said nine of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits that resulted from the tragedy had been settled.

The lawyer representing the family of Ezra Blount, the youngest of the deceased victims, said Thursday their lawsuit was settled, too.

“The family will continue its journey to heal, but never forget the joy that Ezra brought to everyone around him,” attotney S. Scott West told the Associated Press.

The case had been headed for trial, with jury selection scheduled for Sept. 10.

Scott, Live Nation and Apple —which livestreamed the event — were among the people and businesses sued over the deaths.

Terms of the settlements in all 10 lawsuits were confidential.

The entities have been accused of negligence and ignoring capacity and safety concerns in thousands of personal injury complaints. About 2,400 of those cases are still pending.

The final settlement comes as a number of states and the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Live Nation for antitrust violations that could lead to the company being broken up.