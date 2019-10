Final trailer for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and more news from the week

Rewind: Democrats wrote 6 platforms supporting slavery. Democrats wrote 20 platforms supporting segregation’s. Democrats opposed the 13, 14 & 15 amendments to the constitution to abolish slavery, give African Americans due process, and the right to vote. Democrats opposed the civil rights act of 1866, 1870, 1875 of newly freed slaves, right to own property, protected right to vote, sign contracts, prohibited discrimination of public accommodations. Progressive champion and Democratic President Woodrow Wilson segregated the federal government and latter showcased the film “birth of a nation” a celebration of the Clan in the White House