Final NSFW Deadpool 2 trailer introduces the X-Force, makes Infinity War gag

The final Deadpool 2 trailer his hit the internet and it’s as hilarious as it’s action-packed.

Finding time to make a Thanos joke at Cable’s expense (Josh Brolin plays both), make fun of the DCEU, introduce the wide cast of new characters, AND give us a gawp at a bunch of action set-pieces, the final Deadpool 2 trailer is a lot to deal with.

Perhaps most significantly, it introduces us to the actual X-Force, who we glimpsed in the last trailer. We get more from luck-altering mutant Domino (Zazie Beetz), and confirmation of comic characters Bedlam and Shatterstar.

Oh, and in a very Mystery Men moment, we also meet Peter, a random dude who wants to join the X-Force, despite having no powers.

We also get more plot detail, including a snowy vehicle heist subplot that may well steal Solo’s thunder (Deadpool 2’s out the week before Solo: A Star Wars Story, and if we were Disney, we’d be worried).

Featuring at least five genuinely laugh-out-loud meta moments (our favourite? Referring to Goonies star Josh Brolin’s Cable as ‘One-Eyed Willy’) in the trailer alone, we’re not actually sure if we’re going to see a superhero movie or a comedy when it lands in the UK on 15 May. We’re very happy for it to be both.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool battles the evil and powerful Cable and other bad guys to save a boy’s life.





