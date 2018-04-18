Final Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer teases dinosaurs causing havoc

Dinosaurs are shown in the city in the epic trailer.

Jurassic World velociraptor Blue can be seen causing havoc in the city as the park is replaced by a more downtown setting in the sequel’s final trailer.

The footage from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer shows Chris Pratt back as Owen Grady and reunited with Blue, the dinosaur he raised and trained.

Taking place four years after the theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment, Grady has split up from Claire Dearing, played by Bryce Dallas Howard.

Yet the pair are seen returning to Jurassic World to save the dinosaurs, which are under threat from an imminent volcano eruption.

But they were tricked by a businessman, played by Rafe Spall, who wants to bring the dinosaurs to the mainland and engage as part of a conspiracy that threatens to return the entire planet to a perilous order.

Viewers welcomed the thrilling trailer ahead of the film’s June release.

@DollarhiteJP tweeted: “I really like the up close and personal feeling #fallenkingdom has, it’s very claustrophobic met with huge action scenes.

“The humour was out of place tho in the style of marvel movies. June 22nd can’t get here soon enough, That trailer was a breath of fresh air to the franchise!”

HOLY HELL IN A HAND GRENADE THIS FILM LOOKS BOSS AF AND I WILL FIGHT ANYONE WHO SAYS OTHERWISE #FallenKingdom https://t.co/vVCuK6PUnl — Jenna Harper (@jenna_la) April 18, 2018

@Strevens84 posted: “Was a little worried after the first two trailers but this has out my mind at ease!”

@KerrRobinson84 wrote: “So Jurassic Park will always be the best film of the franchise in terms of story and characters, but the sequences from #FallenKingdom look like a blast to watch. So this one has the potential to be more fun.”

Director JA Bayona has promised the sequel will contain more dinosaurs than ever before.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is out June 6.