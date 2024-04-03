Final Four 2024: Everything you can do at ESPN College GameDay in Glendale, AZ

A lot of fun stuff is happening around metro Phoenix thanks to the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four championship tournament being in town April 5-8:

And you can party at Westgate Entertainment District adjacent to State Farm Stadium. The ESPN College GameDay program will broadcast live before the games on April 6 and 8. There will be a Fan Zone with activities, photo ops and giveaways.

"We are thoroughly excited to partner with ESPN during Final Four weekend in Glendale," Jessica Kubicki, director of marketing for YAM Properties, said in a news release. "Glendale has built a reputation as a big event host. Big events bring big events, and Westgate will be no exception to that on April 6 and 8."

Where is College GameDay this weekend?

The 2024 Final Four edition of ESPN College GameDay will broadcast live from Westgate Entertainment District, adjacent to State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona.

Is the ESPN College GameDay Final Four event free?

Admission to Westgate Entertainment District is free. Bars and restaurants may have cover charges.

ESPN College GameDay Final Four event parking

Here are the charges for parking at Westgate Entertainment District on Final Four weekend:

Friday, April 5: $20 per vehicle from 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6: $50 per vehicle from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: Free all day.

Monday, April 8: $50 per vehicle from 1-8 p.m.

Things to do at the ESPN College GameDay Final Four 2024 event

You can immerse yourself at the Fan Zone, which will have activities, photo ops, ear piercings from STUDEX, an airbrush artist personalizing basketballs and more.

If you're feeling competitive, you can show off your skills in ax throwing, escape rooms, bowling, mini golf and arcade games.

And you will of course be able to be a part of ESPN's live audience during its broadcast of College GameDay, where the network will be giving the latest insights, analysis and predictions from experts.

Finally, have drinks or a meal while you cheer for your favorite team at one of Westgate's numerous bars and restaurants. Check in advance to see if cover charges apply or reservations are taken.

Details: Westgate Entertainment District, 9401 W. Westgate Blvd., Glendale. Free. westgateaz.com.

