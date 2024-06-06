Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P casually confirms Square Enix is working on multiple unannounced games, including 2 we'll reportedly find out about "soon"

Final Fantasy 14's director and the producer of Final Fantasy 16, Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida, has teased that Square Enix is working on more unannounced games behind the scenes, and what's more, we may reportedly be able to expect announcements about two new ones "soon."

This bombshell was dropped during an interview with Dutch website Gamer.nl (translated by journalist and ResetEra user Moz La Punk , and verified with Google and DeepL), in which Yoshi-P mentions the recent name change of Creative Business Unit 3 (the team which developed Final Fantasy 16) to Creative Studio 3. He says nothing else has changed for the studio, with the team unchanged and no staff laid off – they're actually hiring new people right now, he adds.

Continuing, he says that "the company has high expectations of our division," and being a key part of Square Enix, there's "no chance" of the company investing less in the team. He then notes that the studio is currently working on "some" unannounced games, despite the fact that given the structure of the team, they "can't work on many games" simultaneously. Most excitingly though, he reportedly adds that there may "soon" be announcements regarding "two new games we are working on."

As tantalizing as that teaser is, Yoshi-P seemingly didn't give away any further hints as to what Square Enix is cooking up, so we'll just have to watch this space for now.

It'll be interesting to see how the games fit into the company's newly announced business plan, which will see it "aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy" and "shift from quantity to quality." The company also stated that it will "strive for a regular launch cadence, focusing its development efforts and investments on titles with substantial potential to be loved by customers for years." With it specifically mentioning plans to "regularly release AAA titles in its major franchises," it sounds like Square Enix's priority for now is on its biggest hits, so will these two mysterious new games also fit into this category? Only time will tell, but it's definitely an exciting time to be a fan of Square Enix's games.

