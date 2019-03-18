'Final Destination' star Devon Sawa boards flight on the film's anniversary. Seriously.

19 years ago, Devon Sawa avoided an ill-fated flight in the now-cult film Final Destination.

Almost two decades to the date, the actor tweeted on Sunday that he'd just boarded a plane with the flight number 317. On March 17. 3/17. Oh no.

That's right folks. The actor at the centre of Final Destination, a film released on March 16, 2000 and whose entire premise of cheating death hinges on a premonition about a plane, said he boarded a flight on the film's anniversary which matched the flight number to the date.

Freaky.

Final Destination came out 20 years ago today... I’m on flight 317 ... 3/17? March 17th?!! What the fu..... — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) March 17, 2019

Importantly, the flight from the original film is Volee Airlines Flight 180, but that didn't stop people on Twitter screaming at the actor to disembark.

DEVON GET OFF THE PLANE NOW — Matthew D'Ambrosio™ (@drmattdambrosio) March 17, 2019

Others started drawing conclusions from whatever they could, because when in conspiracy theory mode...

I saw this tweet at 3:17 🙀🙀 — Amanda Burkhead (@manokaty) March 17, 2019

On a lighter note, comedian Seth Rogen tweeted back to Saga, reflecting that he originally auditioned for the role of Billy Hitchcock played by Sean William Scott. Now you know!

I auditioned for the Sean William Scott role!! That was 20 fucking years ago?! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2019

"I’m sure you could try your luck for a part in the reboot," Sawa replied.

Looks like we just landed an excuse to watch one of the year 2000's best (yes, best) teen horror films again — and yeah, the rest of the franchise, only if you're keen.