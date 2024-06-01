The final concert: Miller retires after 34 years, unmatched success

When Carl Miller arrived in Cochranton during the summer of 1990, weeks after graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, he was filling in temporarily for another teacher. As he began his first summer marching band program as a teacher, Miller had a plan: Stay for two or three years and then return to the Pittsburgh area, where he grew up.

Plans change. Now, 34 years later — 34 summer band programs, 30 Lakeshore Marching Band Association (LMBA) championship titles and dozens of PMEA All-State musicians later — Miller is preparing for his final concert.

“I ended up liking it here, started a family, and the rest is history, I guess,” Miller said.

The chance to spend more time with his grandson influenced the 57-year-old’s decision.

“It just feels like it’s time,” Miller said.

His comments came near the end of the school day Thursday as the day of the final concert grew closer. Doors open for the free show at Cochranton Junior-Senior High at 6 p.m. and Miller will raise his baton to start the show at 7. A band consisting of about 70 current and former Cochranton students will play pieces from marching band shows spanning Miller’s career: “I Dreamed a Dream,” from a mid-1990s “Les Miserables” show will be on the program, “Fly to Paradise” from the “Fallen” show that was among the band’s more successful, “To Build a Home” from last fall’s “Home” show, and more.

Alumni expected to play in the show will come from multiple states, including one from as far as New Orleans, Louisiana

“A lot of people I haven’t seen in a long time,” Miller said. “I’m excited to see everyone. We’re just hoping to spend a great day together, reminisce and play together one more time.”

Participants are excited as well, according to Andrew Wolfe, a former drum major who first met Miller as a fourth grader and who has continued working with the marching band’s design staff since graduating in 2011. Now an English teacher at Northwestern High in Albion, Wolfe drew inspiration from Miller’s approach to teaching.

“His charisma and ability to make a safe space for all of his students to succeed definitely aided in my decision to become a teacher with similar principles,” Wolfe said. “Carl’s drive to see us succeed on and off the field was something that illuminated a sense of discipline in each of us and a desire to live up to the expectations he set for the entire marching band. This discipline that he instilled in us was met with equal parts hard work and fun.”

Having seen Miller’s work from both sides — as a student and as a partner in the design process after graduation — Wolfe said Miller’s legacy is best represented by his lasting impact on students.

“The absolute best memory that comes to mind is rewriting our own record each year,” he added. “The drive to be a part of something bigger than ourselves and collectively come together to create and produce beautiful marching band shows that connect with other humans in unique ways is special and something only the Cochranton Marching Band has been able to say for the past 34 years or more.”

In addition to the record total number of LMBA championships, Miller’s impressive resume also includes the longest streak of consecutive LMBA titles — Cochranton currently has a streak of 25 titles in a row (because the 2020 championship was canceled due to the pandemic, the streak was compiled over the course of 26 years). The marching band has also remained undefeated in its class for the past 15 years and is undefeated in its class for 22 of the past 24 years.

Under Miller’s direction, the band has also won two Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Championships and one Tournament of Bands Region 8 Championship and finished in the Top 10 at the Atlantic Coast Championships and was class runner-up at two Bands Of America Regional Championships.

Having graduated from Cochranton in 1986, Denille Girardat Myers didn’t have a chance to participate in those accomplishments, but she watched as her daughter, Kaitlyn Myers, played trumpet and then served as drum major for Miller before graduating in 2019. Kaitlyn has been practicing her trumpet again recently, and on Saturday, Girardat Myers will see her daughter perform for Miller again as one of the graduates in the final concert.

As part of the family-run Girardat Transportation, which transports the band to its performances and competitions each fall, Girardat Myers has also had a close-up view of the many hours put in by Miller and band members, especially on football Fridays and band-competition Saturdays in the fall.

“You want to talk about a schedule — those kids work a hard schedule,” she said. “You might be out Friday night, and on Saturdays, you’re back in there, marching for a good two hours before you load the bus and you’re on your way to a band competition and you’re out till late evenings. They’re just driven. I don’t know how he does that, to be honest with you.”

Part of the secret, Girardat Myers continued, is the family-like relationship Miller develops among band members amid a culture that’s equal parts discipline, respect and fun.

“What makes him such a great teacher is he wants the best for every one of the students,” she said. “He’s concerned about them, shows passion for them, and at the same time, he’s trying to pull the best out of them and help them reach their full potential — he sees potential in each of them that they don’t necessarily see in themselves.”

Unlike an athletic team, the marching band doesn’t have a backup clarinet player who can come off the bench if the starter is sick. “So the kids,” Girardat Myers said, “they’re out there as a family. They have to work together, respect each other and build that confidence in each other.”

Miller plans to remain involved with the band community, serving as a judge for marching band competitions, consulting, playing in area musicals and performing on trumpet with the French Creek Brass Quintet, but “The Final Concert” will mark the end of an era. Not only will Miller be leaving Cochranton Junior-Senior High, but his wife, Rachel Miller, the assistant band and choir director who has been part of the staff since 1997, will be moving to West End Elementary.

They will be missed, according to Cochranton Principal Don Wigton, who was hired the same year as Carl Miller and has been principal for the past 26 years.

“His many years of success with the competition band has definitely put Cochranton Junior-Senior High School on the map throughout northwestern Pennsylvania and even the entire state,” Wigton said. “He will be hard to replace.”

YOU CAN GO

“The Final Concert,” Carl Miller’s retirement celebration, takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cochranton Junior-Senior High, 105 Second St. The free concert honors Miller, who is retiring after 34 years of leading the school’s band.