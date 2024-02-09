Filmoption International Boards Berlin EFM-Bound ‘The Legacy of Cloudy Falls’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Montreal-based distributor and sales agent Filmoption International has acquired world rights to Nick Butler’s feature directorial debut, “The Legacy of Cloudy Falls.”

Filmoption will launch the film at the upcoming Berlin European Film Market.

Set in the Cloudy Falls residence, a run-down apartment complex in Niagara Falls that seems destined to be torn down, the film tells the story of a handful of its tenants, chosen at random by the narrator, Rita (Susan Berger), the building’s glib superintendent. They include Terry (Andrew Moodie), an uptight, middle-aged man who grows enamoured of the erratic, young drifter squatting next door; Brigit (Grace Glowicki), a spiritual debunker who exposes psychic frauds on her little-seen YouTube channel; Riley (Amanda Martinez), a compulsive liar whose many tall tales are starting to catch up to her; and the collection of neighbours who surround them.

The cast also includes Brennan Clost, Josh Dohy and Joshua Allan Eads.

The film received production funding from Telefilm Canada in 2023 and is being distributed by Filmoption International.

Butler is a New York-based Canadian filmmaker whose shorts have played at Toronto’s Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival, Maryland Film Festival, Newport Beach Film Festival and the Provincetown International Film Festival. His short films have received funding from the Ontario Arts Council, Canada Council for the Arts and the National Film Board of Canada. He is currently developing his second feature film “Lunar Sway,” which is aiming to shoot later in 2024.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming with Filmoption International to release ‘The Legacy of Cloudy Falls.’ I can’t imagine a more ideal home for our movie,” Butler said.

“We are excited to launch the sales of ‘The Legacy of Cloudy Falls’ at the Berlin film market and to represent the film for Canadian distribution,” added Isabelle Legault, VP of Filmoption International. “Audiences around the world will fall in love with the iconic characters portrayed by an incredibly charismatic cast. Writer-director Nick Butler’s style is a cinematic treat for movie lovers.”

The film is due to release theatrically in Canada in 2024.



