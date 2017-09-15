'It' filmmakers drop big hints about return of Pennywise, kid stars for 'Chapter 2'

As It continues its record-breaking box-office dominance, audiences are already jonesing for the sequel. We thought about investigating clown-infested some storm drains for some scoop about the upcoming Chapter 2, but we decided it might be a little less scary to ask the filmmakers instead.

Director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti came to Yahoo’s Los Angeles studios for a Facebook Live this week and dropped some information about the upcoming sequel they are currently developing with the first chapter’s co-screenwriter, Gary Dauberman.

Andy Muschietti, on set the of It (Photo: Brooke Palmer/© Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection) More

“We still have Chapter 2 that Andy and Gary are working on,” Barbara Muschietti told us. “I think in the second part there is going to be a chance to bring some of the stuff that was left out of part one. Our intention is, of course, to do it as soon as possible. Andy wants to bring the kids [back] through flashbacks and in order to do that, it’s better if they don’t have beards.”

“We have an outline that we all like,” shared Andy Muschietti. This lines up with what we previously learned from an interview with Variety, in which the Mama director hoped to have a script completed by January.

Muschietti definitely wants the kids to be integral to the plot of the second movie. “My idea with the flashbacks is more like recovering that dialogue between the two timelines that we love so much from the book,” he explained to Yahoo. “And also playing with that preexisting emotional engagement with the [Losers Club] and their younger versions. It’s not just flashbacks, I want the summer of ’89 to play a main role in the main plot.”

Read More