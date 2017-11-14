Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool: Jamie Bell stars in an exclusive new clip

In ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ – in UK cinemas this Friday, 17 November – Jamie Bell plays Peter Turner, a budding young actor in the 1970s.

Turner ends up in an unlikely relationship with Hollywood icon Gloria Grahame (Annette Bening), who finds herself in the UK during the twilight of her career. It’s a beautifully touching ‘May-to-December’ style romance, which finds the Oscar-nominated star of ‘The Big Heat’ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ living her final years amongst Peter’s family, including his father Joe – played by Kenneth Cranham.

Yahoo Movies is thrilled to share a brand new look at the film featuring Bell and Cranham, who discuss Peter’s unexpected romance with “Gloria from Birkenhead”. Joe, it transpires, was a fan of Gloria’s films, and the pair share an awkward moment discussing her appeal.

The film is based on the real-life memoirs of Peter Turner, who revealed to the Guardian that the moment in the clip was inspired by true events. “Thirty years ago,” says Peter, “we didn’t have DVDs, let alone YouTube.” He had to rely on his parents’ recollections, and movie retrospectives to get up to speed with Grahame’s back catalogue.

Here’s the official synopsis: Liverpool, 1978: What starts as a vibrant affair between a legendary femme fatale and her young lover quickly grows into a deeper relationship, with Turner being the person Gloria turns to for comfort. Their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits by events beyond their control. Gloria Grahame was a Hollywood leading lady at the heart of several hit films from the Golden Age of Hollywood, including The Big Heat, It’s a Wonderful Life, In a Lonely Place, and Oklahoma! She won the Academy Award® for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Bad and the Beautiful.

‘Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool’ is released in UK cinemas 17 November 2017. Watch a report from the film’s London Film Festival premiere below.





