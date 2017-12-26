Film reviews round-up: Molly’s Game, Sanctuary, Persona, Bright

Molly’s Game

★★★★☆

Aaron Sorkin, 140 mins, starring: Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Jon Bass, Michael Cera, Chris O’Dowd

Molly’s Game gives us Jessica Chastain’s second force of nature performance in a matter of a few months. Chastain was in cyclonic groove earlier this year as the relentless, pill-popping Washington lobbyist in Miss Sloane and she is back again here as the equally driven heroine, Molly Bloom. Molly is a former Winter Olympics hopeful who earned fame and wealth but then courted notoriety and disgrace by hosting high stakes poker games for Hollywood stars, hedge fund managers and Russian mobsters.

The film marks the directorial debut of Aaron Sorkin (writer of The Social Network, Moneyball, The West Wing etc.) Its main recommendation, aside from the brilliance of Chastain, is Sorkin’s ingeniously crafted screenplay.

Biopics and courtroom dramas are staples of the release schedules. Most are tackled in the same leaden way. They take us through their subjects’ lives in rigidly chronological fashion or mechanically present arguments for the prosecution and defence. Sorkin’s approach is very different. He jumps into Molly’s story headfirst, leaps backwards and forwards in time, and gives her a voice-over to fill us in quickly on the details that less inventive films would labour over.

“When I was 12 years old, for no particular reason, my back exploded,” Molly blithely explains the agonising spinal surgery she endured in order to keep her skiing career on track. She’s a caustic-tongued high-achiever who is very good at figures and very precise about every aspect of her life - but that doesn’t stop her hitting a pine needle and having a freak accident that leaves her lying in a bloodied heap during final qualifying for the Olympics, her sporting career in tatters.

Sorkin takes only a few seconds to sketch in this background before fast forwarding 12 years to Molly being busted by the FBI for running an illegal gambling operation.

United States v Molly Bloom in the court case at the centre of the movie. It’s a sledgehammer against a nut, and Molly herself is betting heavily on the favourite.

The conceit here is that Molly is looking in on her own life, offering her own sassy commentary on it, at the same time that she is fighting the court case. She is the object of her own forensic analysis. Just as when she is running the card games, she sees every angle. She is as alert to her own vanity and delusions as she is to everyone else’s. What makes her such a refreshing movie character is her complete lack of self-pity and her refusal to make excuses, even when things go very wrong.

In keeping with its heroine, the film moves very rapidly indeed, sketching in Molly’s time as a cocktail waitress in California and telling us how she came to work as an office assistant to Dean Keith (Jeremy Strong), the sleazy estate agent who gets her into the poker world in the first place.

Molly’s Game is based on a true story. Sorkin doesn’t try too hard to conceal the tracks. The real Molly ran poker games with a $10,000 buy in at the Viper Room in Los Angeles. The Molly in the film is based at the Cobra Lounge, at the edge of the Sunset Strip. The ruthless and manipulative movie star Player X (Michael Cera) is thought to be based on real-life film actor, Tobey Maguire.

All the details of the poker games - the music the gamblers listened to, where they sat, what cocktail food they ate between hands - are chronicled by Molly as we see montages of the card players in action. She is an ingenue, teaching herself sophistication along the way, listening and using poker as her “Trojan horse” into high society. Molly may share a name with one of James Joyce’s most famous characters but she is a Russian-Jew, not the Irish colleen that some of her more sentimental clients think her to be.

Sorkin throws continual references to Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, inviting us to view Molly as a contemporary equivalent to the women killed as witches at the Salem trials. She encounters sexism at every stage of her life, whether being browbeaten by her father (Kevin Costner), a professor who tells her quitting is for losers, or being forced to jump to the bidding of all those gamblers like Player X. Prey to the “unfair whims of men,” she is put on trial, not them.