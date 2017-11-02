Film reviews round-up: The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Thelma, Ferrari: Race To Immortality, 78/52

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (15)

★★★★☆

Yorgos Lanthimos, 121 mins, starring: Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Alicia Silverstone, Raffey Cassidy, Barry Keoghan, Bill Camp

Yorgos Lanthimos’ surrealistic revenge tragedy is all the more chilling because of its absurdist and macabre humour. The film is set in a modern city but its characters behave as if they’re battling the fates in an ancient Aeschylus drama.

In his second film with the director after the equally offbeat and disconcerting The Lobster, Colin Farrell gives a finely judged character performance as a softly spoken family man whose world is coming crumbling down. He’s a bearded, academic type, not the golden alpha male we remember from earlier films like Alexander and Miami Vice.

The settings are very familiar. Most of the story takes place in the hospital where Steven (Farrell) works as a heart surgeon and in the “clean, beautiful” neighbourhood where he lives with his wife Anna (Nicole Kidman), an ophthalmologist, his adolescent daughter, Kim (Raffey Cassidy) and his long-haired 12 year old son, Bob (Sunny Suljic.)

We’re in affluent, middle-class America but Lanthimos makes even the most routine scenes unsettling. There is something very ominous about the hospital corridors, which seem to stretch forever.

A routine dinner in which Steven and Anna make small talk with their kids takes on a jarring tone because of the framing and dark lighting. We are aware that something bad or strange is soon going to happen. The dialogue is often incongruous too. The casual way that Steven boasts that his daughter has just begun to menstruate can’t help but seem creepy.

The opening images are deliberately grotesque. Lanthimos shows us a blubbery, pulsing heart being operated on as classical music blasts on the soundtrack. When the procedure is over, the surgeon tosses his blood smeared gloves in the trash.

The director shoots his characters from oblique angles, making them looking sinister. The frequent meetings between Steven and a polite but strangely unctuous and threatening teenager, Martin (Barry Keoghan), are jarring. We don’t know why Steven is devoting so much of his time to the boy or how they are linked. Martin exercises a strange hold over the surgeon, who is always ready to interrupt his schedule on the teenager’s behalf.

As in classical tragedy, the protagonist is paying for his hubris. Steven is arrogant. He makes a flippant speech at an awards dinner, cracking a joke about a surgeon not surviving an operation. In his mind, surgeons are like gods. If patients die, it can never their fault.

There is a bizarre sex scene in which Anna lies before him as if she is a sacrificial victim, there for his delectation. All the time, though, the filmmakers are dropping hints about the surgeon’s insecurity and guilt. The self-righteous way in which he and Anna turn down cocktails at an awards dinner is a sure sign that he had a drinking problem in the past.

In one especially creepy and comic scene, Martin lures the surgeon to have dinner at his house and to meet his mother (Alicia Silverstone.) They watch Groundhog Day together and the gushing mother makes her move on Steven, praising his beautiful and delicate surgeon’s hands.

Martin is acting as something between a matchmaker and a pimp for his own mother. Steven resists but not as fiercely as you’d expect. It’s the type of scene you might expect to find in one of Todd Solondz’s satires about hypocrisy and hidden secrets in middle-class America.

The film also carries echoes of films like Michael Haneke’s Funny Games or Straw Dogs in which respectable, mild-mannered types are pushed into an extreme situation in which their capacity for violence becomes apparent. Keoghan’s Martin has the same delinquent malice as the youngsters who prey on the family in Haneke’s film.

The difference here is the element of the supernatural. Martin is like an adolescent Rasputin. In his pursuit of what he considers to be justice, he is able to curse characters and to cause terrible afflictions to befall them.

The Killing Of The Sacred Deer uses horror movie and thriller conventions but is far too idiosyncratic to seem like a genre piece. In its deadpan way, it is often funny but the humour will always sit next to an act of violence or by some freak misfortune befalling one of the protagonists. As the strict but still glamorous mom, Kidman has a hint of a Lady Macbeth or a Clytemnestra but one displaced to the suburbs.