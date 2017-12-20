Film reviews round-up: The Greatest Showman, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Pitch Perfect 3

The Greatest Showman (PG)

★★★☆☆

Michael Gracey, 105 mins, starring: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Jacqueline Honulik

Roll up, roll up for Hollywood's latest big top extravaganza, The Greatest Showman, a musical biopic of Nineteenth Century entrepreneur and circus master, P.T. Barnum. It’s a strange affair, combining Dickensian elements and moments of bleakness and grotesquerie with lots of singing and dancing staged in a deliberately anachronistic fashion. Hugh Jackman carries the show, playing Barnum with an energy and reckless optimism that rekindles memories of Gene Kelly in his pomp but the songs aren’t especially memorable and the cringey sentimentality can’t help but dampen the mood.

As the title proclaims, Jackman’s Barnum is the “greatest showman.” All the other cast members are therefore in his shadow. Michelle Williams has an especially thankless task as his long suffering wife, Charity, who sticks by him, even if she never gets any decent routines of her own. Williams is a formidable actress and it is dispiriting to see her here in such a token role. Even Zac Efron, the veteran star of all those High School Musical movies, is never really more than Barnum’s trusty lieutenant and second in command.

Phineas Barnum is first encountered as a boy growing up in very straitened circumstances. His father Philo (Will Swernson) is an impoverished tailor who takes his son with him when he goes to measure up important clients. That is how little Barnum catches his first sight of the beautiful and very privileged young Charity, soon to become his wife.

Barnum has “a million dreams” (in the words of one song) but isn’t, at first, able to offer Charity “the life I promised you” (in the words of another.) He becomes a humble, Bartleby-like office worker whose prospects diminish yet further when the firm he works for goes bust. They’re still happy, though. They have two beautiful young daughters and Barnum is able to keep the family entertained by improvising light shows on the rooftops and by singing to the kids. At least, before his life as a showman begins in earnest, he is a reliable and devoted family man.

There are contradictions about Barnum which director Michael Gracey doesn’t want to investigate too closely in case they get in the way of the song and dance. He’s a hustler and a bit of a charlatan who makes his fortune by hoodwinking the public. Barnum is only able to get the money for his first museum show by tricking a bank into giving him an unsecured loan. His attitude toward the “unique persons” he puts on display (the bearded ladies, tattooed men and dwarves) is ambivalent. He is giving them employment and a chance to express themselves but he is also exploiting them and inviting the public to ogle them as “curiosities.” There are echoes here of Tod Browning’s 1932 horror film, Freaks, which offered a far less rosy view of life behind the scenes in shows and circuses like the ones that Barnum stages.

Barnum is a bit of a snob too. Having grown up in poverty and still resentful at being treated in such dismissive fashion by Charity’s wealthy family, he craves revenge against high society. He also wants acceptance from it. That is why he recruits a celebrated opera singer, the “Swedish nightingale” Jenny Lind (Rebecca Ferguson), and organises a nationwide tour for her. It’s why he lives the life of a wealthy gentleman. Barnum hankers after critical approval and is strangely deferential to the dour and joyless newspaper founder and publisher, James Gordon Bennett (Paul Sparks, from House of Cards and Boardwalk Empire), who gives his shows such lousy reviews. One of the most poignant and revealing moments comes when he enjoys a “legitimate” success with Jenny Lind and is too embarrassed to allow the circus performers to come to the after show party. “A man’s station is only limited by his imagination” is one of Barnum’s mottos as he sets out to climb as high as he can - but he doesn’t necessarily want his associates to join him at the top of the tree.

As the film progresses, Barnum and co. have to endure the snobbery of the swells and the hostility of the masses, some of whom can’t stand seeing “freaks” on centre stage. We are treated to brawls and a spectacular fire. There are the inevitable marital tensions. Barnum is away from home incessantly; devotes much of his attention to Jenny Lind and is always ready to gamble what he has already on a new show or quixotic venture. “When will it ever be enough for you?” is the inevitable question as he pursues fresh successes. The long suffering Charity watches from the sidelines while he make the key decisions in their lives.