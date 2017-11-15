Film reviews round-up: Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Mudbound, Ingrid Goes West, Good Time

Bell and Bening are able to convince us of the affection the actress and her lover feel for one another

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15)

★★★☆☆

Dir. Paul McGuigan, 106 mins, starring: Annette Bening, Jamie Bell, Vanessa Redgrave, Julie Walters, Kenneth Cranham, Stephen Graham

It is an intriguing and unlikely clash of cultures: on the one hand, the Hollywood of the 1950s and, on the other, the Liverpool of the Boys From The Blackstuff era. Young British actor Peter Turner first met movie star Gloria Grahame, by then in her mid-50s, in a boarding house in north London in the late 1970s.

His book about their relationship together was published in 1987. Now, 30 years on, the story has been adapted for the screen. It’s a very poignant affair with an exceptional performance from Annette Bening as Grahame, who briefly exchanged California for a world of Alan Bleasdale and bacon butties, but it can’t quite get over the hurdles that biopics about movie stars invariably present. Prime among these is the memory of the star herself.

After such searing moments in Grahame’s screen career as having coffee thrown in her face by Lee Marvin in Fritz Lang’s The Big Heat, or being menaced by her adored Humphrey Bogart in Nicholas Ray’s In A Lonely Place, scenes of her sitting in a Liverpool kitchen making small talk with Turner’s lovable mum (Julie Walters) seem a little banal. That is part of the point of the film. We’re in the city in the early Thatcher era. Houses are boarded up. Everything seems oppressive and grey.

Bening’s performance is subtle and courageous. It gives us a strong sense of Grahame as the femme fatale from classic 1950s film noir. As a movie star in her own right, Bening has the glamour and charisma of the actress she is playing.

Sitting on the top deck of a bus or even seen against the wallpaper of a 1970s British boarding house, she still has a very obvious allure. We can understand just why Turner (Jamie Bell) falls for her even if she is old enough to be his mother.

What is most impressive about Bening is that she doesn’t hide the character’s frailty either. Director Paul McGuigan includes some not very flattering close-ups in which we see the wrinkles on her neck and hands. One is reminded of Swedish director Ingmar Bergman’s account of his meeting with the great star, Greta Garbo.

In the half-light, her beauty was “imperishable” but then, Bergman wrote, she “leaned over the desk so that the lower half of her face was lit by the desk lamp. Then I saw what I had not seen! Her mouth was ugly, a pale slit surrounded by transverse wrinkles. It was strange and disturbing. All that beauty, and in the middle of the beauty a shrill discord.”

In parts of the film, when she is lying close to death in an upstairs room of the Turner’s house in Liverpool, the glamorous Hollywood star is turned into a sick old lady. In these moments, Turner treats her with the same solicitude that he might an ailing relative.

We forget the sexual attraction initially so evident between them. Grahame is hyper-sensitive about her age. She hates the idea that she is a Blanche DuBois type or, even worse, an old nurse. In her own mind, she is still always the leading lady.

There is one scene in which Grahame takes Turner to California and they meet the movie star’s mother (Vanessa Redgrave) and her very caustic-tongued sister, Joy (Frances Barber). For a few moments, the film begins to resemble Sunset Boulevard or Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?

As seen through Joy’s eyes, Grahame is a bit of a monster, an older woman preying on younger men. That is not how she appears for most of the film. Bell and Bening are able to convince us of the affection the actress and her lover feel for one another. There is no question of either exploiting the other.

Bening’s Grahame never forfeits her dignity, even when she is confronted with an angry scouser like Turner’s brother (a mop-haired Stephen Graham) who wants her out of the house, or when she is forced to go to elaborate lengths to hide her cancer from her lover.

Scenes which could easily have seemed grotesque – Grahame at the end of her life reading Juliet on stage opposite Turner’s Romeo as if she is still a young ingenue, or disco dancing as if he is a character in Saturday Night Fever – have an unlikely tenderness about them.

There are moments of mawkishness – for example, Grahame sitting at her mirror doing her make-up, holding a gift inscribed to her many years before by Bogart as Elton John’s lachrymose hit “Song For Guy” plays on the soundtrack – but generally the sentimentality is underplayed.