Film about Jewish resistance to abortion ban, panelists set for Oct. 24

SOUTH BEND — The documentary film "Under G-d" about the national Jewish response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the ballroom at the Community Learning Center of the St. Joseph County Public Library, 305 S. Michigan St.

A panel presentation will follow, including one of the film’s contributors, advocates from the ACLU of Indiana and a physician from St. Joseph County.

The film is inspired by lawsuits filed in Indiana and Florida that challenged the states' abortion bans on the basis of religious freedom. It tells the stories of a Jewish mother and activist in Indiana, a rabbi in Florida and lawyers throughout the country who are fighting abortion bans.

The Kurt and Tessye Simon Foundation of Temple Beth-El, Community Conversations on Reproductive Justice and Pro Choice South Bend Shown are presenting the event.

Admission is free and open to the public, with light refreshments afterwards.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: 'Under G-d' film to be shown on Jewish response to abortion ban