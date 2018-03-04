    Film Independent Spirit Awards: Here is a list of the winners

    By Press Association Reporter
    View photos

    Timothee Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell took top acting honours the day before the Oscars.

    Get Out took the top honours at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards, while Frances McDormand and Timothee Chalamet won the best lead acting awards.

    Here is a list of all the winners:

    Best feature
    Get Out

    Best director
    Jordan Peele – Get Out

    Best screenplay
    Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

    Best first feature
    Ingrid Goes West

    Best first screenplay
    Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick

    Best female lead
    Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best male lead
    Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

    Best supporting female
    Allison Janney – I, Tonya

    Best supporting male
    Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    John Cassavetes Award for best feature made for under 500,000 dollars (£362,000)
    Life And Nothing More

    Robert Altman award
    Mudbound

    Best cinematography
    Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – Call Me By Your Name

    Best editing
    Tatiana S Riegel – I, Tonya

    Best international film
    A Fantastic Woman

    Best documentary
    Faces Places