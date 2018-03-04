Film Independent Spirit Awards: Here is a list of the winners

Timothee Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell took top acting honours the day before the Oscars.

Get Out took the top honours at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards, while Frances McDormand and Timothee Chalamet won the best lead acting awards.

Here is a list of all the winners:

Best feature

Get Out



Best director

Jordan Peele – Get Out



Best screenplay

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird



Best first feature

Ingrid Goes West



Best first screenplay

Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick



Best female lead

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best male lead

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name



Best supporting female

Allison Janney – I, Tonya



Best supporting male

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



John Cassavetes Award for best feature made for under 500,000 dollars (£362,000)

Life And Nothing More



Robert Altman award

Mudbound



Best cinematography

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – Call Me By Your Name



Best editing

Tatiana S Riegel – I, Tonya



Best international film

A Fantastic Woman



Best documentary

Faces Places

