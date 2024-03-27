Film Academy Appoints Bridgette Wilder to Newly Created Role of Chief People and Culture Officer

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has hired Bridgette Wilder to serve as its chief people and culture officer (CPCO), a newly created position that combines the human resources teams of the Academy and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Wilder will report directly to Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy Museum director and president Jacqueline Stewart, they announced Wednesday.



Wilder is tasked with building a people-centric culture at the Academy, with a strong focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. She will oversee talent management, organizational development and training, employee relations, compensation and benefits, HR systems and practices, and employee resource affinity groups.



“We are thrilled to elevate Bridgette to this new and needed position at the Academy,” Kramer and Stewart said in a statement. “She is strategic, compassionate and an incredible community and team builder. She is the perfect fit to lead our people and culture team as we form a holistic leadership department — a department that is so vital to our day-to-day operations and mission. Bridgette’s commitment to, and vast knowledge of, the people and culture field is critical to our evolution as an organization.”



Said Wilder, who previously served in the role on an interim basis and as the Academy Museum’s vice president of people and culture: “I look forward to contributing to the Academy’s ongoing evolution in this new role. I have so enjoyed working with the Academy’s hardworking, passionate and diligent staff. We have so much fantastic team-building work in front of us.”



In her prior roles with the Academy and Academy Museum, Wilder partnered with senior leadership to implement best practices in the areas of talent management, compensation, employee benefits, legal compliance, employee relations, workers’ compensation and union relations.



She previously held the position of vice president and chief human resources officer at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) and also served as the chief human resources officer at Albany State University. Additionally, she has held senior positions at Verizon and The Citadel at the Military College of South Carolina.



Wilder earned her BA in human resources from Birmingham-Southern College and a BS in workforce education from Southern Illinois University. She holds an MBA from Averett University, is a graduate of the Furman University/Riley Institute Diversity Leadership Academy and is a recipient of the Coretta Scott King Humanitarian Award.

