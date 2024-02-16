Make Filing Your Taxes a Breeze With Best Tax Software Deals of 2024

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Tax Day is coming up fast, and it’s always best to be prepared in advance. If you’re a habitual late-filer, you might want to keep in mind that the last day to submit your taxes on time (also known as tax day) is Monday, April 15, 2024.

But doesn’t mean you have to push off filing your taxes to the last minute — with the right tools and software, filing your taxes online doesn’t have to be such a headache. Want to get a head start on filing your 2023 taxes this year? Tax prep vendors have already released the best tax software deals and discounts you can take advantage of.

You can score on ton of tax day deals right now, including discounts on tax software and services. Most of these discounts are available if you’d like to file your taxes in a web browser, but you can also download a version of several tax software programs, which run as an app on your PC or Mac.

What Are the Best Tax Software Deals 2024?

We’ve rounded up the top tax software deals and promo codes available now to save you money when you file your 2024 taxes. Here’s where to find the discounts online. (Note: you can find many of them on sale for up to 20% off at Best Buy right now, too).

TurboTax Home and Business

If you’re self-employed, you’re likely playing the role of multiple job titles just to keep your business running. This TurboTax software deal gets you $44 off, and will help you find write-offs and reductions that are specific to your industry, and help you e-file W-2s and 1099s for employees and contractors.

If you’re a student, you can save $20 when you file online through TurboTax — especially if you’re still in school, it’s easy to file your taxes for just $100 with this deal. This discount can be used with TurboTax Free Edition, Deluxe, Premier and Self-Employed filing products, as long as you verify your school status through StudentBeans.

TaxAct

Are you always cutting it close to the filing date? Give yourself a helping hand with this TaxAct promotion. With TaxAct this season, you’ll get 20% off federal filing products, which brings the price down even lower than some of TurboTax’s offerings.

Right now, you can also get $20 off TaxAct Deluxe, which is focused on finding tax advantages for homeowners, families with childcare expenses, and those paying off their student loans, no promo code needed.

TaxSlayer

Freelancers and gig workers can find it complicated to file their taxes the right way, but right now you can get 25% off all of TaxSlayer‘s premium tax plans to help simplify the process, just use promo code SAVE25. This deal on Federal Filing lasts all the way up until Tax Day (April 18, 2023), so you’ll be ready even if you do push it off a little longer.

H&R Block Deluxe + State with Norton 360 Premium

Get the best of both worlds with this H&R Block bundle, which comes with Norton360 Premium to help protect your device against viruses, malware, and ransomware. Not only will you be able to file Federal and State taxes virtually, you’ll also be able to browse anonymously and securely with a no-log VPN. Right now you can get 70% off this bundle, getting you a discount of $104.99.

Ready to break up with your old tax filer? H&R Block makes it easy by giving you the option to import your info from other tax filers into their software. Make the switch and get up to $30 off H&R Block tax filing products online through April 14, 2024.

e-file tax program

E-File aims to simplify the filing process, with the company saying you can use their online tax software to electronically file your taxes in less than 15 minutes. Lucky for you, you can save 30% on Federal Filing for 2024, no promo code needed.

