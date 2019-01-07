The FIJI Water woman is the true star of the 2019 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes red carpet is full of celebrities, but there's only one true star in our eyes.
That's the FIJI Water woman, as we've come to know her, who dazzled the internet with a rather strong commitment to the art of blatant promotion.
SEE ALSO: Here's everyone who won big at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards
While many strong-armed employees have carried trays of bottled artesian water in Hollywood before, few can match the passion and the intensity of one promotional staffer for FIJI Water, who managed to photobomb relentlessly during the award ceremony's red carpet event on Sunday.
Look at her, bottles at the ready, staring into the camera. She was everywhere, and you could only wish for this level of commitment from your team.
Image: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
We mean it, she was everywhere.
Image: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Still there.
Image: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
She's gon... oh no, still here.
Image: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Heidi Klum? More like, "Hi, I need a FIJI Water!"
Image: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
FIJI Water woman knows she deserves to be in the shot.
Image: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
So yes, at this year's Golden Globes, a star is born. FIJI Water woman is your new idol, or at the very least, your next Halloween costume. All hail her!
wow! three of my favorite stars in one photo! pic.twitter.com/Lr2Kp39mTc
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 7, 2019
tired: spilling tea
wired: serving fiji water #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TTou8mz8Cs
— Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) January 7, 2019
Fiji Water Girl doing the most tonight#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EO4KMtFBsN
— Jenna Quigley (@JBomb11) January 7, 2019
The Fiji water woman posing behind celebrities on the red carpet #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ivHZvQ1UAo
— jon (@prasejeebus) January 7, 2019