The FIJI Water woman is the true star of the 2019 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes red carpet is full of celebrities, but there's only one true star in our eyes.

That's the FIJI Water woman, as we've come to know her, who dazzled the internet with a rather strong commitment to the art of blatant promotion.

While many strong-armed employees have carried trays of bottled artesian water in Hollywood before, few can match the passion and the intensity of one promotional staffer for FIJI Water, who managed to photobomb relentlessly during the award ceremony's red carpet event on Sunday.

Look at her, bottles at the ready, staring into the camera. She was everywhere, and you could only wish for this level of commitment from your team.

Lucy Boynton and FIJI Water woman.

Image: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

We mean it, she was everywhere.

Richard Madden and FIJI Water woman.

Image: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Still there.

Judy Greer and FIJI Water woman.

Image: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

She's gon... oh no, still here.