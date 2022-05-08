Figure Skating Champ Scott Hamilton Completes 444-Mile Bike Ride for Cancer Research 25 Years After Chemo

Skating Champ Scott Hamilton Completes 444-Mile Bike Ride for Cancer Research 25 Years After Finishing Chemo

Scott Hamilton is paying it forward.

Twenty-five years after finishing his third round of chemotherapy treatment for testicular cancer, Hamilton, 63, completed the 2nd annual "Erase the Trace" 444-mile bike ride on Saturday to raise funds and awareness for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) cancer research.

Reflecting on his journey of undergoing chemotherapy treatment over two decades ago, the Olympic gold medalist figure skater said via Instagram, "I remember how I felt at that time and not feeling hopeful for the future."

"Today, I'm feeling blessed to feel the sun shine on my face as I continue riding the Nachez Trace to raise funds for Glioblastoma cancer research," he continued. "There is hope. Hang in there."

The figure skating icon, who's living with his third benign brain tumor, was surprised by his sons — Maxx, 14, and Aidan, 18 — who joined him for the final miles in Nashville.

Hamilton began his ride on Tuesday in Natchez, Mississippi, before crossing through different parts of the state, such as Clinton, French Camp, and Saltillo.

On Friday, he reached Collinwood, Tennessee, and kicked off the final 87.8 miles to the finish line on Saturday where he was greeted by family, friends, and fans at Loveless Cafe in Nashville.

Participating alongside Hamilton on the ride were Johnny Burrell, a Nashville-based CranioSacral therapist (3-record holding cyclist) and Scott Williams (the event creator), who is living with glioblastoma.

The event drew donations from 43 states and 30 countries to support the ride and raise money for innovative cancer research as part of the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation.