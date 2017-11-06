Fifty Shades Freed trailer: Things heat up in The Final Chapter

Universal has released the trailer for ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ as the end of the ‘Fifty Shades’ saga draws near.
The third film in the erotic saga is coming to cinemas for Valentine’s Day 2018, and this is our first proper look at what the final chapter has in store for fans.
The first two films in the series, which began in 2015 with ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ and was followed by 2017’s ‘Fifty Shades Darker’, have already grossed $950m at the global box office, so this final chapter should make it a billion dollar franchise sometime next year.
Along with the first trailer, there’s also a new poster featuring Jamie Dornan’s finely toned abs below.
‘Fifty Shades Freed’, directed by James Foley based on a script by Niall Leonard, arrives in UK cinemas 9 February.
