‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer: It’s Mrs. Grey…If You’re Nasty (Video)

Mrs. Grey will see you now, “Fifty Shades” fiends. The final movie in the trilogy, “Fifty Shades Freed,” dropped a new trailer late Monday night that promises a “climax” to the saga. Do you get it? Of course you do. (We could have also said it “ties” the whole story up, but that would have been overkill.)

This teaser for the threequel’s final installment ramps up the action-adventure aspect of the third movie, but it definitely doesn’t stray too much from the sensual S&M play that made “Fifty Shades of Grey” such an insanely popular book (and author E.L. James insanely rich) in the first place.

This time around, believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Ana (Dakota Johnson) fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared a life of luxury, per the flick’s official description. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins.

Watch the new trailer above.

“Fifty Shades Freed” enters theaters on Valentine’s Day 2018, for all you hopeless romantics.

