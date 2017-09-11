'Fifty Shades Freed' teaser: 'I Do' brings danger for Christian and Anastasia Grey

Here comes the bride… and here comes trouble. The teaser for Fifty Shades Freed (in theaters Valentine’s Day 2018) begins with Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) getting dressed for her big day with Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). After the drama of the previous two films — including, but not limited to, love triangles, sexy spankings, not-so-sexy spankings, and attempted murder — will their marriage be all private jets and tropical beaches? Hardly. The teaser shows Anastasia being chased in her car and firing a gun, and it ends with our heroine being held at knifepoint by her creepy ex-boss Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson). But there are also hints of a steamy honeymoon: some red-room play, and a prolonged shot of Ana ogling her new hubby on the beach. Watch the teaser above.

Fifty Shades Freed is directed by James Foley, who took over the franchise from Sam Taylor-Johnson with 2016’s Fifty Shades Darker. The first film based on E.L. James’ erotic novel trilogy, 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey, remains one of the 10 highest-grossing films directed by a woman.

