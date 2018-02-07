Fifty Shades Freed stars hit the red carpet for Paris premiere

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson, Liam Payne, Rita Ora and more walked the red carpet for the Fifty Shades Freed premiere in Paris last night.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the third chapter based on the worldwide bestselling Fifty Shades phenomenon. Expanding upon events set in motion in 2015 and 2017’s films that grossed almost $950 million globally, the new instalment arrives for Valentine’s Day 2018.

Fifty Shades Freed is directed by Fifty Shades Darker’s James Foley (Fear) and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, the creator of the culture-spanning blockbuster series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the novel by James.

Fifty Shades Freed is in cinemas from 9 February.

Read more

Black Panther reviews hail ‘best Marvel film yet’

Fans divided over Solo trailer

Tarantino speaks out over Kill Bill crash

