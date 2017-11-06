Fifty Shades fans excited after full trailer is unveiled

Fifty Shades Freed is the final chapter in the erotic trilogy.

Fifty Shades Of Grey fans have been given a look at the final instalment of the steamy trilogy.

The sizzling full trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, which has been released online, shows billionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) settling into wedded bliss.

Together they lounge in exotic holiday spots, ride jet skis and sip champagne on a private jet.

The final chapter begins this Valentine’s Day. Watch the trailer, and book tickets now: https://t.co/PItwn4ZJ0R pic.twitter.com/wIAnUbd0x7 — Fifty Shades Freed (@FiftyShades) November 6, 2017

But their happiness might be temporary, as Ana appears to get a little jealous of the stunning architect employed to renovate their dream home.

The trailer also sees Ana looking terrified as she is called by an unknown man.

The film is the adaptation of the third novel in author EL James’s erotic trilogy. It follows 2015’s Fifty Shades Of Grey and its 2017 sequel Fifty Shades Darker.

Fans of the series could barely contain their excitement about the third film after the trailer was unveiled.

“OMG I cant wait to finally see it,” said one excited fan on Twitter, while another posted: “My God !!!!!!! So Spectacular.”

Fifty Shades Freed is due to be released in February next year, in time for Valentine’s Day.