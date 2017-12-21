    Fifth Woman Accuses Danny Masterson of Rape

    Ron Dicker
    Declaring that she “stayed quiet long enough,” a fifth woman has come forward to say Danny Masterson raped her.

    Bobette Riales wrote on Twitter Wednesday that the former “That ’70s Show” actor repeatedly assaulted her sexually. “All I seek is justice,” she wrote.

    Riales and Masterson appear to have been in a relationship in 2003.

    A previous accuser, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, wrote back to praise Riales for coming forward. “He will never do this to another human being ever again,” she wrote.

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told the New York Daily News that it has been investigating Masterson, 41, for nearly a year. But, according to HuffPost, the investigation stalled despite what one law enforcement official said was “overwhelming” evidence against the actor.

    The first four allegations originate from incidents in the early 2000s. At least three of the accusers, like Masterson, were Scientologists, HuffPost reported.

    Masterson has denied the allegations.

    Earlier this month, Netflix told HuffPost it had written Masterson out of its show “The Ranch,” and that he would not be returning “as a result of ongoing discussions.” 

    Danny Masterson and Bobette Riales in 2003. (Jim Spellman via Getty Images)

    A representative for Masterson didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

    Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

