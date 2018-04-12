Fiery set photos land for BBC's epic War of the Worlds

From Digital Spy

New filming photos have arrived for BBC One's epic War of the Worlds adaptation, starring Rafe Spall and Eleanor Tomlinson.

HG Wells's classic novel has been adapted by Doctor Who's Peter Harness and marks the first British television adaptation of the alien invasion tale, with filming currently underway in Liverpool.

Spall and Tomlinson play George and Amy, a couple attempting to defy society and start a life together, and they're joined in the cast by Robert Carlyle and Sherlock's Rupert Graves.

Graves is Frederick, George's elder brother, and Carlyle plays Ogilvy, an astronomer and scientist. The War of the Worlds tells their story as they face the escalating terror of an alien invasion, fighting for their lives against an enemy beyond their comprehension.

Craig Viveiros (And Then There Were None) is on directing duties for this series from producers Mammoth Screen (Poldark, Victoria).

Writer Harness has promised a version of The War of the Worlds that is "faithful to the tone and the spirit of the book, but which also feels contemporary, surprising and full of shocks: a collision of sci-fi, period drama and horror".

"There is nothing cosy or predictable about Wells' novel, and that's what I want to capture in the show. We have an incredible cast, a brilliant director and a wonderful crew – and I can't wait for them to explode the terrifying story of the first alien invasion on to our screens."

The series is expected to air on BBC One later in the year.

