Few Kentuckians will perform at 2024 Louder than Life. Meet the rock bands from bluegrass state

Louisville is getting ready to rock with the return of Louder than Life, North America’s largest rock festival. The four-day outdoor event is scheduled for Sept. 26-29 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, celebrating its 10th year.

The festival announced its 2024 line-up on Wednesday, featuring nearly 150 artists such as Slayer, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, Falling in Reverse and so many more. Yet, of the countless musical acts, very few hail from the state of Kentucky. It is known as the bluegrass state, after all.

Additional artists will be announced later, but of the ones on the current list, the majority of bands come from places like New York, California, Texas and Massachusetts, with two groups performing in their home state.

When is Louder than Life 2024?

According to the Louder than Life website, this year, the four-day festival will be held Sept. 26-29.

Where is Louder than Life 2024?

The music festival will be at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville.

What headliners are performing at Louder than Life 2024?

Headliners for the festival include Slayer, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot and Korn. For a full list of artists, visit the article below from the Courier Journal.

What Kentucky bands will be at Louder than Life 2024?

According to the 2024 artist list, Black Stone Cherry and Tantric are Kentucky-based bands taking the stage at this year’s Louder than Life Festival.

Who is Black Stone Cherry?

Originally from Edmonton, Black Stone Cherry formed in 2001 and has reshaped the image of Southern rock, according to the Louder than Life website. The band has released eight albums and has shared the stage with artists like Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard and Guns N’ Roses.

On Spotify, top songs for the band include “Blame It on the Boom Boom,” “White Trash Millionaire,” “Again,” “Stay” and “Can’t You See.”

Who is Tantric?

According to the Louder than Life website, Tantric is a post-grunge American rock band originally from Louisville. The band was founded in 1999 by Hugo Ferriera and they have since released seven studio albums.

The band included Ferriera, Jaron Gulino, Sebastian LaBar and Ian Corabi. On Spotify, top songs from the group include “Breakdown,” “Down And Out,” “Astounded,” “Coming Undone” and “The Chain.”

How to buy 2024 Louder than Life tickets

For more information on ticket prices and how to purchase them, visit the link below.

