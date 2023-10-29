Here Are A Few Celebrity Couples Who Had Really Cute Costumes Over Halloween Weekend

If you've been on social media this weekend, you've seen how stars are already dressing up for Halloween. Yesterday, I did a post about all the great costumes so far.

Well, I was researching more people to add to that list when I noticed a trend of celebrity couples dressing up together — so I decided to write that up, too. Here are some of the cutest celebrity couple Halloween costumes of 2023.

1: Megan Fox and MGK as The Bride and Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill:

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Casamigos

2. Megan and MGK again as characters from Death Note:

Rachpoot / GC Images

Rachpoot / GC Images

3. Hailey and Justin Bieber as The Flintstones:

Rachpoot / GC Images

Rachpoot / GC Images

4. Halsey and Avan Jogia in gothic wear:

5. Halle Bailey and DDG as Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur in Poetic Justice:

6. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick:

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

7. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum as Britney Spears and her pilot beau from the "Toxic" music video:

Rachpoot / GC Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

8. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as Danny and Sandy from Grease:

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

9. And finally, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in Day of the Dead-inspired costumes:

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Did I miss anyone? Tell me in the comments below!