Fetty Wap's Late Daughter Lauren, 4, Died from Heart Defect Complications: Report

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren's cause of death has been revealed.

The 4-year-old died from "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies," TMZ reported, citing an official death certificate.

According to the document, Lauren, whose mother is the 30-year-old rapper's ex, Turquoise Miami, died on June 24 at her residence in Riverdale, Georgia.

Last week, Pembroke shared the tragic news of Lauren's death in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," the mourning mom wrote alongside an adorable video of Lauren playing around in a swimming pool.

"If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip💔," she added.

Days later, Fetty Wap shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to his late child. Alongside a sweet photo of his smiling daughter, Fetty Wap wrote, "Hey mini me (My Twin) ♥️🦋 …. ' I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend '🦋🕊 🐻…"

In the comments section of the post, Miami added, "🦋🐻🧜‍♀️👸🏽🐰❤️💔."

In an Instagram Live session Monday that was re-posted on Twitter afterward, Fetty Wap showed fans a photo of Lauren and asked them for a "favor:" to post all butterfly emojis since she "loved" butterflies.

After Lauren's death, Miami thanked followers for sending their condolences, saying on Monday night that the positive "energy is appreciated and felt."

Then, in a written message on her Instagram Story Tuesday morning, she cleared up misrepresentations of Fetty Wap as a father, explaining that their "co parenting had improved off [Instagram] and we came to a better place for Lauren."

"He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her," she said of the father of five other children (Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, who was born in 2018). "He didn't post her the same way I didn't [sic], because Lauren use to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to."

"All that y'all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience," the mother continued. "It couldn't hurt Some of y'all to be alittle bit more compassionate, you don't have to kick a man while he's down. Losing a child is as down as it gets."