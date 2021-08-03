Mom of Fetty Wap's late daughter asks for compassion: 'Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her'

Fetty Wap's ex and mother of his late daughter is coming to the rapper's defense. Turquoise Miami, who revealed on Sunday they lost their 4-year-old, Lauren, pleaded with fans to show "more compassion" in the wake of the tragedy.

On Tuesday, Miami addressed her old social media posts complaining about the musician, born Willie Maxwell II. She said the videos were from 2017 to 2019 and their co-parenting "had improved and we came to a better place for Lauren."

"He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her. He didn't post her the same way I didnt, because Lauren use to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to," Miami wrote on her Instagram Story.

"All that y'all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience," she continued. "It couldn't hurt some of y'all to be a little bit more compassionate, you don't have to kick a man while he's down. Losing a child is as down as it gets."

In a separate Story, Miami said Fetty Wap is "hurting" and needs "some love and upliftment too."

The "Trap Queen" rapper, 30, addressed the tragedy during an Instagram Live session on Monday. He shared a photo of Lauren with fans, emotionally asking people to "post all butterflies" because she "loved butterflies."

Fetty Wap gets emotional talkin about his daughter who passed away 🦋 pic.twitter.com/09pmo31kSI — 👨🏾‍💻💫 (@lowlifejoe_) August 3, 2021

Fetty Wap dedicated his performance at the Rolling Loud festival on July 25 to Lauren.

"LoLo daddy did that s***for you last night baby girl," he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Lauren passed away in June. A cause of death has not been made public. Lauren was the only child Fetty Wap shared with Miami. He is father to five other children and posted photos of his little ones on Father's Day.