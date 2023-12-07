Festive holiday concert featuring the Ukuladies set for Friday at Sutter Theater Center

Dec. 7—Tom and Gay Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture's resident powerhouse musical couple, will be presenting a festive holiday concert alongside the Ukuladies on Friday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

Tom Galvin will share stories on the popularization of well-known holiday songs as well as the history of some lesser-known works. Audience participation will be gently encouraged throughout the show, adding to the holiday cheer and fun.

The Ukuladies, an all-female ensemble of ukulele players, is also slated to play a set of seasonal favorites. This group includes the local talents of Deanna Wiseman, Barbara Taylor, and LuAnn Leonard, aka the Ukuladies.

The Ukuladies will open the concert on Friday starting at 6 p.m. in the lobby. Tickets start at $20, but are $5 for those under age 18. Free dessert will be included and both the concession stand and bar will be open.

The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.