Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly Present Snoop Dogg with Birthday Cake Mid-Show: 'My Brothers Surprised Me'

The trio also performed "Boats 'N Hoes" from the actors' 2008 comedy 'Step Brothers,' as well as Snoop's classic, "Gin and Juice"

Michael Loccisano/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage Will Ferrell, Snoop Dogg, John C. Reilly

Snoop Dogg celebrated his birthday with some help from Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

On Saturday, a day after he marked his 52nd birthday, the legendary MC got the ultimate surprise from Ferrell, 56, and Reilly, 58, when they presented him with a massive cake, a crowd sing-along and a performance of "Boats 'N Hoes" from Step Brothers during Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life 2 benefit show at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre.

The team-up also featured a very special rendition of Snoop's 1993 hit song "Gin & Juice."

Snoop Dogg/Instagram Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly present Snoop Dogg with birthday cake

During the get-together, a three-layer cake was rolled out on stage for Snoop.

"Yesterday was a very special day. It was Snoop Dogg's birthday," Reilly said, before Snoop took his joint and lit it up with the candles.

"That's what I'm taking about," Reilly added.

Ferrell then led the crowd in a ceremonial birthday sing-along, before Snoop dapped up his friends and departed from the stage.

"My brothers surprised me 🎂🐾🔥😂," Snoop wrote on Instagram, sharing a backstage view of the special moment. "Will and John."

Related: Happy Birthday Snoop Dogg! The Rapper Reveals How He Looks So Good at 52 (Exclusive)

"Boats 'N Hoes," originally performed by their characters of Brennan and Dale in Step Brothers, saw new life with Saturday's performance — from the duo recreating their looks from the song's in-film music video, to Snoop being a good sport by spitting a verse of his own.



Snoop and Ferrell have rubbed shoulders before publicly, having both appeared in 2003's Old School, before being a part of Justin Bieber's 2015 Comedy Central roast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Snoop Dogg/Instagram Will Ferrell's birthday cake for Snoop Dogg

Related: Will Ferrell Claps His Hands to 'Eye of the Tiger' as He DJs USC Tailgate Party During Family Weekend

Earlier this week, Snoop chatted with PEOPLE about how he celebrates his "birthday month," and why he looks good at age 52. "You gotta treat yourself, don’t cheat yourself," he said.

"Like fine wine, I’m aging better with time. But we really only got a short time here, so making the most of life and trying to be the best version of me every day, by surrounding myself with good people, positive energy and love," Snoop added.

The rapper also opened up about his High School Reunion US Tour with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, and detailed what it feels like to "be on the road with my friends that have accomplished so much in this industry."

"And we got to see people of all ages and backgrounds come through, from grandmas to babies," he said. "I think that's a testament to not only the work I’ve put in, but the love I’ve shown the world. I've been able to evolve from generation to generation by being true to who I am."

"My mom taught me to love everybody from all walks of life, so I’ve continued to put that love out into the world," added the musician.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.