Will Ferrell is an actor, writer — and frat party DJ? 'Old School' star drops beats for USC students

What can't Will Ferrell do? The "Barbie" star can act, sing, dance and apparently hype up a game-day crowd of college kids.

Over the weekend, Ferrell returned to his alma mater, the University of Southern California, playing tunes for a frat party and rallying students for the USC-Arizona football game on Saturday night. In multiple TikTok videos, Ferrell can be seen behind a DJ booth surrounded by students.

The clips show the "Strays" star — wearing sports sunglasses and USC merch, of course — swaying and bobbing his head in time with Kanye West and Jay-Z's "In Paris," and Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger." Around him, scores of students sing along and bounce to the music.

Ferrell dropped by USC's Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity on Saturday, during the college's Family Weekend. Hours later, the Trojans defeated the University of Arizona Wildcats 43-41, in a triple-overtime play that left linebacker Mason Cobb with a rib injury.

The "Anchorman" star graduated from USC in 1990 with a degree in sports information. His 19-year-old son, Magnus, pursues music and is currently a sophomore at USC.

Ferrell, 56, and his wife Viveca Paulin, 54, have two other sons, Mattias and Axel.

Saturday's frat party wasn't the first time the Emmy winner dropped by USC to show some school spirit. Earlier this year the "Elf" actor crashed a training session to help the football team get excited for the upcoming season.

Ferrell channeled USC's Trojan imagery in 2013 to lead the school's marching band. Sporting a skirt, a metal breastplate and a Trojan war helmet, the "Saturday Night Live" alum twirled a prop sword as the band played its fight song.

In 2017, Ferrell also delivered the commencement speech for USC's graduating class. For nearly 25 minutes, the actor poked fun at his body of work, reflected on his time at the school and how he got his start as a comedian.

"For many of you who maybe don't have it all figured out, it's OK. That's the same chair that I sat in. Enjoy the process of your search, without succumbing to the pressure of the result," he told then-recent graduates. "Trust your gut, keep throwing darts at the dartboard, don't listen to the critics and you will figure it out."

